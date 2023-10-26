Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-22 that Lufax badly missed top-line expectations for the second quarter given continued macroheadwinds. The China-based fintech beat on earnings, helped by its focus on asset quality over quantity.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) is 6.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LU is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) is $10.97, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On October 26, 2023, LU’s average trading volume was 9.70M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU’s stock has seen a 0.50% increase for the week, with a -14.12% drop in the past month and a -48.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.47% for LU’s stock, with a -45.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0266. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR saw -51.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 2.32, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.