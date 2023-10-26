LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is above average at 6.73x. The 36-month beta value for LXU is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LXU is $14.19, which is $4.79 above than the current price. The public float for LXU is 45.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of LXU on October 26, 2023 was 439.15K shares.

LXU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has increased by 5.03 when compared to last closing price of 8.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

LXU’s Market Performance

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has experienced a -3.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month, and a -17.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for LXU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for LXU stock, with a simple moving average of -11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXU Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, LSB Industries, Inc. saw -29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries, Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries, Inc. stands at +25.55. The total capital return value is set at 26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.77 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 145.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In summary, LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.