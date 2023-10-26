LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, LDI stock has gone down by -17.24%, with a monthly decline of -30.23% and a quarterly plunge of -47.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for LoanDepot Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.30% for LDI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.33% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for LDI is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for LDI is $2.06, which is $0.86 above than the current price. The public float for LDI is 57.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume of LDI on October 26, 2023 was 283.13K shares.

LDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) has dropped by -7.69 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LDI #LDI–loanDepot, Inc. to report third quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2023.

LDI Trading at -30.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI fell by -17.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4615. In addition, LoanDepot Inc saw -27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Walsh Jeff Alexander, who sale 7,142 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Oct 02. After this action, Walsh Jeff Alexander now owns 4,326,385 shares of LoanDepot Inc, valued at $11,985 using the latest closing price.

Martell Frank, the CEO and President of LoanDepot Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Martell Frank is holding 383,402 shares at $28,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.05 for the present operating margin

+102.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for LoanDepot Inc stands at -15.36. The total capital return value is set at -4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.21. Equity return is now at value -43.62, with -2.65 for asset returns.

Based on LoanDepot Inc (LDI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 68.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 432.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In summary, LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.