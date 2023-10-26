LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.25 in relation to its previous close of 1.93. However, the company has experienced a -9.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 10:00 PM ET Company Participants Mandy Dong – Director of Investor Relations Jay Xiao – Chief Executive Officer Jared Wu – President James Zheng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Zheng – Credit Suisse Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Operator Hello, and welcome to the LexinFintech’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for LX is $25.63, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for LX is 138.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume for LX on October 26, 2023 was 469.15K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX’s stock has seen a -9.14% decrease for the week, with a -17.89% drop in the past month and a -31.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.38% for LX stock, with a simple moving average of -29.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $3.45 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LX Trading at -18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0455. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+58.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 14.46, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.69. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.