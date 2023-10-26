Lemonade Inc (LMND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.11 in comparison to its previous close of 11.75, however, the company has experienced a -10.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNN Business reported 2023-10-23 that A 21-year-old woman with a heart condition is dead after consuming a heavily caffeinated energy drink at Panera Bread that she may have believed was regular lemonade, her parents alleged in a wrongful death suit against the restaurant chain.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMND is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lemonade Inc (LMND) is $17.89, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for LMND is 49.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.82% of that float. On October 26, 2023, LMND’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stock saw a decrease of -10.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Lemonade Inc (LMND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for LMND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -10.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.92. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.14. Equity return is now at value -35.57, with -23.39 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lemonade Inc (LMND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.