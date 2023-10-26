Lear Corp. (LEA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) is above average at 14.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lear Corp. (LEA) is $168.60, which is $38.92 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEA on October 26, 2023 was 543.25K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LEA) stock’s latest price update

Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.49 in relation to its previous close of 130.32. However, the company has experienced a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that F, HOG, LKQ, OSK, and LEA are slated to release their Q3 results tomorrow. Our model anticipates an earnings beat for all companies except LKQ.

LEA’s Market Performance

Lear Corp. (LEA) has seen a -1.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.91% decline in the past month and a -14.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for LEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for LEA’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $177 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEA Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.58. In addition, Lear Corp. saw 4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from Esposito Carl A., who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $155.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Esposito Carl A. now owns 9,105 shares of Lear Corp., valued at $1,598,050 using the latest closing price.

Orsini Frank C, the EVP & President, Seating of Lear Corp., sale 12,332 shares at $155.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Orsini Frank C is holding 7,809 shares at $1,916,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corp. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 11.08, with 3.71 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corp. (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lear Corp. (LEA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.