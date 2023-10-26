LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) by analysts is $6.80, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for LVTX is 11.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of LVTX was 20.57K shares.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX)’s stock price has plunge by -11.97relation to previous closing price of 1.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( Nasdaq: LVTX ), an immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference which will be available on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 am ET.

LVTX’s Market Performance

LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) has experienced a -11.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month, and a -33.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for LVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.75% for LVTX’s stock, with a -38.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LVTX Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVTX fell by -11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4015. In addition, LAVA Therapeutics NV saw -64.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LAVA Therapeutics NV stands at -164.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.47.

Based on LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.