Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: LKFN) is 13.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LKFN is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) is $55.75, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for LKFN is 24.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.31% of that float. On October 26, 2023, LKFN’s average trading volume was 111.86K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LKFN) stock’s latest price update

Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: LKFN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.97 in relation to its previous close of 46.89. However, the company has experienced a -2.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-21 that Although the revenue and EPS for Lakeland Financial (LKFN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

LKFN’s Market Performance

Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) has experienced a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month, and a -11.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for LKFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for LKFN’s stock, with a -14.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKFN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LKFN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LKFN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $78 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LKFN Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKFN fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.38. In addition, Lakeland Financial Corp. saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKFN starting from WELCH M SCOTT, who purchase 6,080 shares at the price of $50.80 back on Sep 06. After this action, WELCH M SCOTT now owns 189,406 shares of Lakeland Financial Corp., valued at $308,846 using the latest closing price.

WELCH M SCOTT, the Director of Lakeland Financial Corp., purchase 3,920 shares at $50.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that WELCH M SCOTT is holding 183,326 shares at $199,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Financial Corp. stands at +36.91. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 16.75, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.