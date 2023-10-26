L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) is $225.14, which is $49.4 above the current market price. The public float for LHX is 188.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LHX on October 26, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LHX) stock’s latest price update

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.57relation to previous closing price of 173.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-23 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer explains why he is keeping an eye on shares L3Harris Technologies.

LHX’s Market Performance

LHX’s stock has fallen by -2.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.30% and a quarterly drop of -7.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for L3Harris Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for LHX’s stock, with a -8.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $192 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.92. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 30,077 shares at the price of $173.63 back on Sep 05. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 31,923 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $5,222,214 using the latest closing price.

MEHNERT DANA A, the Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 1,985 shares at $227.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that MEHNERT DANA A is holding 23,830 shares at $451,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 4.28, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.