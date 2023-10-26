Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has decreased by -3.10 when compared to last closing price of 42.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-17 that Some under-the-radar AI stocks are poised to be the AI leaders of tomorrow. The AI sector is filled with cyclical businesses, and some stocks are currently undervalued.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLIC is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for KLIC is $57.25, which is $16.27 above the current price. The public float for KLIC is 54.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLIC on October 26, 2023 was 519.28K shares.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC stock saw a decrease of -9.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.60% for KLIC’s stock, with a -20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $55 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLIC Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.98. In addition, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from CHEN FUSEN ERNIE, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $47.04 back on Oct 12. After this action, CHEN FUSEN ERNIE now owns 1,064,380 shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., valued at $1,411,053 using the latest closing price.

CHEN FUSEN ERNIE, the President and CEO of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $47.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that CHEN FUSEN ERNIE is holding 1,094,380 shares at $1,413,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.44 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. stands at +28.83. The total capital return value is set at 39.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.70. Equity return is now at value 8.31, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.37. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.