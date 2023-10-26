KLA Corp. (KLAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KLAC is $543.16, which is $88.32 above the current price. The public float for KLAC is 136.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on October 26, 2023 was 943.84K shares.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 470.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Kessel – VP, IR and Market Analytics Rick Wallace – CEO Bren Higgins – CFO Conference Call Participants Vivek Arya – Bank of America Securities Harlan Sur – JPMorgan Joe Quatrochi – Wells Fargo Chris Caso – Wolfe Research Atif Malik – Citi Sidney Ho – Deutsche Bank Krish Sankar – TD Cowen Timothy Arcuri – UBS Charles Shi – Needham Joe Moore – Morgan Stanley Blayne Curtis – Barclays Mehdi Hosseini – SIG Brian Chin – Stifel Operator Good afternoon. My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference operator today.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corp. (KLAC) has seen a -5.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.17% gain in the past month and a -5.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for KLAC’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $550 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLAC Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $470.15. In addition, KLA Corp. saw 20.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $451.51 back on Sep 22. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 6,794 shares of KLA Corp., valued at $1,424,514 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jeneanne Michelle, the Director of KLA Corp., sale 500 shares at $508.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hanley Jeneanne Michelle is holding 3,054 shares at $254,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.35 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corp. stands at +32.37. The total capital return value is set at 46.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.96. Equity return is now at value 156.78, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corp. (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 201.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.86. Total debt to assets is 43.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLA Corp. (KLAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.