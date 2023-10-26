Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) has increased by 9.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that The company has announced two acquisitions over the past two months, the first ones under its KSx program since November 2022. While they were made at higher multiples than before, Kingsway’s EV/EBITDA ratio should improve. Kingsway now has an adjusted EBITDA run-rate of around $20 million, and I think the company should be trading at above 12x EV/EBITDA.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) is $4.00, The public float for KFS is 19.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KFS on October 26, 2023 was 91.86K shares.

KFS’s Market Performance

The stock of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has seen a 12.24% increase in the past week, with a -4.33% drop in the past month, and a -9.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for KFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for KFS’s stock, with a -10.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KFS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for KFS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KFS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on November 06, 2008 of the previous year 2008.

KFS Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KFS rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KFS starting from Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney, who purchase 359 shares at the price of $6.97 back on Oct 13. After this action, Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney now owns 1,842,845 shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc., valued at $2,502 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Kent A, the CFO & EVP of Kingsway Financial Services Inc., purchase 225 shares at $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Hansen Kent A is holding 109,435 shares at $1,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+43.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. stands at +41.06. The total capital return value is set at 2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.97. Equity return is now at value 537.30, with 21.44 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS), the company’s capital structure generated 476.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 656.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.