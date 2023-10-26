Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 122.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Keysight (KEYS) introduces Phased Array Antenna Control and Calibration solution to reduce testing complexities and speed up the development of advance satellite communication systems.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEYS is $164.38, which is $43.91 above the current price. The public float for KEYS is 176.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEYS on October 26, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has seen a -4.40% decrease in the past week, with a -7.35% drop in the past month, and a -27.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.68% for KEYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.60. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 25.63, with 13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.