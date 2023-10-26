Keycorp (KEY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KEY is $12.60, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.51% of that float. The average trading volume for KEY on October 26, 2023 was 14.70M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has increased by 3.81 when compared to last closing price of 9.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-23 that America’s regional banks are reportedly hoping to get healthier by getting smaller. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Oct. 23), these lenders are scaling back following a quarter that saw banks like KeyCorp, Truist and Citizens Financial record double-digit declines in profit.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY’s stock has fallen by -3.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly drop of -18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Keycorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for KEY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.14% for the last 200 days.

KEY Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Keycorp saw -41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Rankin Devina A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 10,000 shares of Keycorp, valued at $114,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of Keycorp, sale 12,627 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 94,106 shares at $125,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keycorp (KEY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.