JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is $327.54, which is $18.94 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JD on October 26, 2023 was 10.53M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

JD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has increased by 2.89 when compared to last closing price of 25.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-25 that Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) has tumbled 55% in 2023— China’s weak recovery, depressed consumer spending, and stiff competition are a few factors that have contributed to this decline.Watch the video above to find out why Wall Street remains optimistic —despite revenue woes. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

JD’s Market Performance

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has seen a 3.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.73% decline in the past month and a -36.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for JD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.25% for JD’s stock, with a -33.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $31 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at -15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.42. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -53.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.