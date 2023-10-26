IonQ Inc (IONQ) Stock Faces 8.01% Weekly Volatility

The stock of IonQ Inc (IONQ) has gone down by -24.37% for the week, with a -28.46% drop in the past month and a -43.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.78% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.79% for IONQ’s stock, with a 0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IonQ Inc (IONQ) is $16.53, which is $6.34 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 160.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IONQ on October 26, 2023 was 12.40M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has plunged by -2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 10.40, but the company has seen a -24.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that The U.S. economy has defied expectations as it accelerates despite higher interest rates, resumed student loan payments, and geopolitical tensions. Analysts have raised their forecasts, with Goldman Sachs increasing its third-quarter growth estimate to 4% from 3.7%, and High Frequency Economics raising its third and fourth-quarter forecasts.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at -33.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -34.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -25.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, IonQ Inc saw 195.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 2,056,254 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $2,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 11,726 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 495,900 shares at $123,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -20.38, with -19.05 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.