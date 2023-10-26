Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR (IHG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR (NYSE: IHG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IHG is 1.17.

The average price predicted by analysts for IHG is $74.79, which is $2.14 above the current price. The public float for IHG is 164.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHG on October 26, 2023 was 194.25K shares.

IHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR (NYSE: IHG) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 72.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2023-10-24 that IHG CEO Elie Maalouf disputes reports that the company is moving its regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, telling CNBC’s Monica Pitrelli the company is committed to stay in Dubai.

IHG’s Market Performance

Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR (IHG) has experienced a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month, and a -1.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for IHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for IHG’s stock, with a 2.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IHG Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHG fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.02. In addition, Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR saw 24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.93 for the present operating margin

+26.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 48.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Hotels Group ADR (IHG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.