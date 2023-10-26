Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.41 in relation to previous closing price of 12.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science harbor a niche in the digital ads industry. Competition is rising in the AI era, though, and both companies need to ramp up their profitability in the coming years.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IAS is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAS is $21.65, which is $10.49 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 54.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for IAS on October 26, 2023 was 868.29K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS stock saw a decrease of -3.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.13% for IAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw 29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 21,705 shares at the price of $14.67 back on Aug 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 107,129 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $318,412 using the latest closing price.

VEP Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 5,220,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that VEP Group, LLC is holding 77,660,001 shares at $94,638,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.78, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.