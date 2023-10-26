Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART): A Technical Analysis

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is $44.20, which is $10.85 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 70.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IART on October 26, 2023 was 654.37K shares.

IART) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) has decreased by -4.99 when compared to last closing price of 37.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call October 25, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Chris Ward – Senior Director of Investor Relations Jan De Witte – President and Chief Executive Officer Lea Daniels Knight – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Young Li – Jefferies Vik Chopra – Wells Fargo Robbie Marcus – J.P. Morgan Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG Craig Bijou – Bank of America Securities Richard Newitter – Truist Securities Steven Lichtman – Oppenheimer and Company Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Jayson Bedford – Raymond James David Turkaly – JMP Securities Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

IART’s Market Performance

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has experienced a -8.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.11% drop in the past month, and a -20.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for IART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for IART’s stock, with a -25.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IART stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IART by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IART in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IART Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.94. In addition, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from Mosebrook Jeffrey, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $44.46 back on Aug 09. After this action, Mosebrook Jeffrey now owns 23,458 shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, valued at $52,329 using the latest closing price.

De Witte Jan, the President & CEO of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, purchase 7,792 shares at $38.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that De Witte Jan is holding 12,798 shares at $299,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.