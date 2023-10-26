Impinj Inc (PI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Impinj Inc (PI) is $87.75, which is $38.07 above the current market price. The public float for PI is 25.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PI on October 26, 2023 was 640.56K shares.

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 53.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Impinj (PI) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago.

PI’s Market Performance

PI’s stock has fallen by -6.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.70% and a quarterly drop of -28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Impinj Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for PI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $45 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PI Trading at -14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.86. In addition, Impinj Inc saw -54.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 1,245 shares at the price of $52.39 back on Oct 13. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 304,001 shares of Impinj Inc, valued at $65,227 using the latest closing price.

DOSSETT JEFFREY, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc, sale 498 shares at $52.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that DOSSETT JEFFREY is holding 41,198 shares at $26,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -115.45, with -4.29 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Impinj Inc (PI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.