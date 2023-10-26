ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has soared by 29.74 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 63.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that ImmunityBio, Inc.’s drug Anktiva received a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, from the FDA, delaying its approval for the treatment of NMIBC. The CRL was related to deficiencies in the FDA’s inspection of the company’s third-party contract manufacturing organizations. ImmunityBio’s financial situation, including a large debt owed to its founder, raises concerns about its ability to succeed and prioritize shareholder interests.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is $5.00, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 130.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on October 26, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX stock saw an increase of 63.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.52% and a quarterly increase of -10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.57% for IBRX’s stock, with a -17.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 31.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.82%, as shares surge +26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +60.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4690. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -59.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,825.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.