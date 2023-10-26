Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) is $17.00, which is $12.88 above the current market price. The public float for IKNA is 33.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IKNA on October 26, 2023 was 94.63K shares.

Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.38 in comparison to its previous close of 3.51, however, the company has experienced a 8.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-20 that Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

IKNA’s Market Performance

IKNA’s stock has risen by 8.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly drop of -25.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for Ikena Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for IKNA’s stock, with a -15.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $11 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IKNA Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.41%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc saw 54.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-453.99 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc stands at -440.29. The total capital return value is set at -38.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -37.92, with -32.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.