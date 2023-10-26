Idex Corporation (IEX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Idex Corporation (IEX) by analysts is $230.50, which is $43.5 above the current market price. The public float for IEX is 75.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of IEX was 530.74K shares.

IEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has plunged by -2.98 when compared to previous closing price of 192.74, but the company has seen a -5.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Idex (IEX) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

IEX’s Market Performance

Idex Corporation (IEX) has experienced a -5.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.25% drop in the past month, and a -14.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for IEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.02% for IEX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for IEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IEX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $200 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IEX Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.29. In addition, Idex Corporation saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from Grogan William K, who sale 3,181 shares at the price of $226.36 back on Feb 09. After this action, Grogan William K now owns 13,864 shares of Idex Corporation, valued at $720,066 using the latest closing price.

SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON, the Director of Idex Corporation, sale 3,075 shares at $222.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON is holding 13,232 shares at $684,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+50.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idex Corporation stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.51. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 11.04 for asset returns.

Based on Idex Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.30. Total debt to assets is 28.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Idex Corporation (IEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.