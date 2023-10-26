Icon Plc (ICLR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is above average at 36.47x. The 36-month beta value for ICLR is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICLR is $278.79, which is $53.51 above than the current price. The public float for ICLR is 81.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ICLR on October 26, 2023 was 549.60K shares.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.74 in relation to its previous close of 236.49. However, the company has experienced a -0.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Icon PLC (ICLR) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $3 per share a year ago.

ICLR’s Market Performance

Icon Plc (ICLR) has seen a -0.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.68% decline in the past month and a -6.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for ICLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.88% for ICLR’s stock, with a -2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICLR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ICLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICLR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $306 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICLR Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLR fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.23. In addition, Icon Plc saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.85 for the present operating margin

+21.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icon Plc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 6.02, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Icon Plc (ICLR), the company’s capital structure generated 56.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.24. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Icon Plc (ICLR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.