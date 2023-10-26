i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) has decreased by -3.33 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that i-80 Gold Corporation (NYSE:IAUX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Gollat – Executive Vice-President Ryan Snow – CFO Matthew Gili – President & COO Conference Call Participants Justin Chen – SCP Resource Finance Operator Good morning. My name is [Zanis], and I will be the conference operator today.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) is $3.79, The public float for IAUX is 203.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IAUX on October 26, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

IAUX’s Market Performance

The stock of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has seen a -12.12% decrease in the past week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month, and a -27.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for IAUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for IAUX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.90% for the last 200 days.

IAUX Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5480. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp saw -48.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.92.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.24. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.