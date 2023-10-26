Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) Stock Sees a0.22 Increase

In the past week, HUT stock has gone up by 28.77%, with a monthly gain of 20.05% and a quarterly plunge of -33.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.54% for Hut 8 Mining Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.51% for HUT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.36% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUT is 3.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) is $2.70, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for HUT is 220.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. On October 26, 2023, HUT’s average trading volume was 9.09M shares.

HUT) stock’s latest price update

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 2.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that The latest trading day saw Hut 8 Mining (HUT) settling at $2.30, representing a +0.44% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HUT Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +26.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp saw 171.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -23.42, with -20.32 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.