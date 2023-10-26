Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HOPE stock has gone down by -9.09%, with a monthly decline of -5.79% and a quarterly plunge of -21.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Hope Bancorp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for HOPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HOPE is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOPE is $9.30, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for HOPE is 113.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for HOPE on October 26, 2023 was 803.26K shares.

The stock of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 8.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2023 12:30 PM ET Company Participants Angie Yang – Director, IR Kevin Kim – Chairman, President & CEO Julianna Balicka – EVP & CFO Peter Koh – SEVP & COO Conference Call Participants Christopher McGratty – KBW Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler Gary Tenner – D.A. Davidson David Chiaverini – Wedbush Securities Operator Good day, and welcome to the Hope Bancorp’s 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc saw -35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from Stenger Thomas, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $9.34 back on Sep 08. After this action, Stenger Thomas now owns 32,200 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc, valued at $28,020 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Thomas, the SEVP, Chief Risk Officer of Hope Bancorp Inc, sale 3,418 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stenger Thomas is holding 35,200 shares at $31,432 based on the most recent closing price.

+40.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc stands at +28.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Based on Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.19. Total debt to assets is 6.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

In conclusion, Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.