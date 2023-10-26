Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HMC is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HMC is $35.90, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.65B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for HMC on October 26, 2023 was 961.20K shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 32.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-10-25 that Honda Motor Co. is shelving plans to jointly develop affordable electric vehicles with General Motors Co. due to a changing business environment, says Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe. He spoke in an interview with Bloomberg’s Kurumi Mori.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.00% and a quarterly rise of 2.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Honda Motor ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.75% for HMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.40% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 41.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.