Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has gone down by -16.07% for the week, with a -26.06% drop in the past month and a -44.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.78% for HTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.95% for HTZ’s stock, with a -45.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for HTZ is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for HTZ is 137.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.75% of that float. The average trading volume for HTZ on October 26, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

HTZ) stock’s latest price update

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.25 in comparison to its previous close of 10.12, however, the company has experienced a -16.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-26 that Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ, -2.03% slumped 3.3% toward a record low in premarket trading Thursday, after the car rental company topped profit expectations while revenue was in line and margins were flat. Net income was $629 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with $577 million, or $1.33 a share, in the year-ago period, as the number of shares used in calculating per-share results dropped 13.7% to 327 million shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HTZ Trading at -36.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -28.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTZ fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. saw -42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTZ starting from Leef Eric, who sale 1,946 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 08. After this action, Leef Eric now owns 55,723 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., valued at $31,584 using the latest closing price.

Leef Eric, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., sale 4,034 shares at $19.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Leef Eric is holding 40,809 shares at $77,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTZ

Equity return is now at value 36.93, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.