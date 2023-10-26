Heliogen Inc (HLGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heliogen Inc (HLGN) is $25.38, which is $23.65 above the current market price. The public float for HLGN is 4.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLGN on October 26, 2023 was 77.69K shares.

HLGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Heliogen Inc (NYSE: HLGN) has decreased by -19.53 when compared to last closing price of 2.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-19 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post Penny Stocks To Buy?

HLGN’s Market Performance

Heliogen Inc (HLGN) has seen a -27.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -49.71% decline in the past month and a -80.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for HLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.42% for HLGN’s stock, with a -81.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLGN Trading at -62.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares sank -52.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN fell by -27.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Heliogen Inc saw -92.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLGN starting from Nant Capital, LLC, who purchase 7,360 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Sep 01. After this action, Nant Capital, LLC now owns 946,275 shares of Heliogen Inc, valued at $47,791 using the latest closing price.

Nant Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Heliogen Inc, purchase 634,251 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Nant Capital, LLC is holding 32,862,027 shares at $146,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1114.76 for the present operating margin

-30.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heliogen Inc stands at -1032.65. The total capital return value is set at -83.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.29. Equity return is now at value -73.89, with -48.55 for asset returns.

Based on Heliogen Inc (HLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.00. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heliogen Inc (HLGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.