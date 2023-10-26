Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOG is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOG is $44.50, which is $15.68 above the current price. The public float for HOG is 140.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOG on October 26, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

HOG stock's latest price update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.40 in relation to previous closing price of 29.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that F, HOG, LKQ, OSK, and LEA are slated to release their Q3 results tomorrow. Our model anticipates an earnings beat for all companies except LKQ.

HOG’s Market Performance

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has experienced a -3.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.47% drop in the past month, and a -23.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for HOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for HOG’s stock, with a -22.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOG Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.62. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc. saw -30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchase 1,302 shares at the price of $38.40 back on Aug 01. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 2,637 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Root Jonathan R, the SVP – HDFSI of Harley-Davidson, Inc., sale 2,239 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Root Jonathan R is holding 5,474 shares at $112,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 26.96, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.