Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has gone up by 0.78% for the week, with a -2.22% drop in the past month and a -46.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.94% for GBNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for GBNH’s stock, with a -66.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) is $1.80, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 9.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On October 26, 2023, GBNH’s average trading volume was 789.05K shares.

GBNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) has increased by 14.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-09 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), will release its 2023 second quarter operational and financial results after market hours on August 15, 2023. SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 16, 2023 to discuss the financial results for the quarter. Dial in Numbers: Toll Free N.

GBNH Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.52%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2609. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw -86.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -46.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65. Equity return is now at value -296.74, with -91.02 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.