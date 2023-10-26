Graco Inc.’s (GGG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a -3.16% drop in the past month, and a -13.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for GGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for GGG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.39% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is 23.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGG is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Graco Inc. (GGG) is $84.29, which is $14.49 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 167.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On October 26, 2023, GGG’s average trading volume was 649.42K shares.

The stock of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has decreased by -1.31 when compared to last closing price of 70.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that The headline numbers for Graco Inc. (GGG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $73 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGG Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.01. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from VAN SANT R WILLIAM, who sale 30,870 shares at the price of $75.08 back on Sep 13. After this action, VAN SANT R WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $2,317,701 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Caroline M, the President, EMEA of Graco Inc., sale 7,060 shares at $77.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Chambers Caroline M is holding 49,381 shares at $543,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.12, with 19.79 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Graco Inc. (GGG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.