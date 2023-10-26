Global Net Lease Inc’s (GNL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has gone down by -7.57% for the week, with a -18.62% drop in the past month and a -29.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for GNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for GNL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.81% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) is $13.25, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for GNL is 193.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNL on October 26, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

The stock price of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) has dropped by -1.91 compared to previous close of 7.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Make no bones about it (pun intended), some REITs are downright spooky these days. Especially considering the unprecedented amount of central bank intervention that drove markets over the past decade plus. REIT valuations are now back to levels last seen 7–10 years ago, and the REIT sector is screaming (pun intended) attractive.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNL Trading at -22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc saw -38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Equity return is now at value -1.78, with -0.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.