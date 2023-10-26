Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GCI is 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GCI is $2.65, which is $0.4 above the current price. The public float for GCI is 127.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCI on October 26, 2023 was 855.23K shares.

GCI) stock’s latest price update

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.41 in comparison to its previous close of 2.43, however, the company has experienced a -11.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that It may only be 2023, but coverage of next year’s presidential election is already overtaking newswires. Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles are piling up but so far, the next race to the White House could still be between him and President Joe Biden.

GCI’s Market Performance

Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has seen a -11.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.64% decline in the past month and a -15.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for GCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.18% for GCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Gannett Co Inc. saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Reed Michael, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Aug 14. After this action, Reed Michael now owns 3,244,323 shares of Gannett Co Inc., valued at $263,200 using the latest closing price.

Tarica Laurence, the Director of Gannett Co Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Tarica Laurence is holding 753,244 shares at $225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value -6.03, with -0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.