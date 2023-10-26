GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GAME is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GAME is $5.50, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for GAME is 10.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for GAME on October 26, 2023 was 46.46K shares.

GAME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) has jumped by 11.48 compared to previous close of 1.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Justin Kenna – CEO Lou Schwartz – President Mike Munoz – CFO Conference Call Participants Jason Tilchen – Canaccord Genuity Sean McGowan – ROTH MKM Operator Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us for the GameSquare Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

GAME’s Market Performance

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has seen a 13.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.92% decline in the past month and a -35.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.00% for GAME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for GAME’s stock, with a -49.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAME stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GAME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAME in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $7 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GAME Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.40%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0000. In addition, GameSquare Holdings Inc saw -47.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.36 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameSquare Holdings Inc stands at -39.32. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.73. Equity return is now at value -57.55, with -25.94 for asset returns.

Based on GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME), the company’s capital structure generated 52.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 19.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.