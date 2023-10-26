Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) has plunged by -9.42 when compared to previous closing price of 3.61, but the company has seen a -10.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has had some key potential catalysts resolved positively recently. These included the FDA lifted the clinical hold on Fulcrum’s sickle-cell disease candidate, allowing the company’s Phase 1b trial to move forward. The company has also made progress in filling management positions and has initiated a Phase 3 study for its late-stage candidate, Losmapimod.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for FULC is 58.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULC on October 26, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has seen a -10.90% decrease in the past week, with a -25.85% drop in the past month, and a -7.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for FULC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.43% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of -37.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULC Trading at -27.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc saw -55.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sale 210 shares at the price of $3.31 back on May 10. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 15,992 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, valued at $695 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,923,076 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 11,609,704 shares at $24,999,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Equity return is now at value -45.13, with -39.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.