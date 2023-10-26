Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FREQ is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) is $0.50, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for FREQ is 33.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On October 26, 2023, FREQ’s average trading volume was 213.40K shares.

FREQ stock's latest price update

Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ)’s stock price has decreased by -8.40 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a -11.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-17 that Post-merger, Frequency (FREQ) focuses on advancing RNA editing programs. This combined entity is set to operate under the name Korro Bio, which will apply to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol KRRO.

FREQ’s Market Performance

Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) has seen a -11.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.76% decline in the past month and a -48.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.04% for FREQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.48% for FREQ’s stock, with a -74.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FREQ Trading at -39.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.26%, as shares sank -37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ fell by -11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2973. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc saw -93.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,865 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 636,801 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Frequency Therapeutics Inc, sale 227 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 48,694 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -95.21, with -58.72 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.