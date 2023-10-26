Flex Ltd (FLEX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flex Ltd (FLEX) by analysts is $33.00, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 442.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FLEX was 3.47M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.42% gain in the past month and a -6.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for FLEX’s stock, with a 2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.74. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Lundstrom Paul, who sale 53,517 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lundstrom Paul now owns 431,350 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $1,376,404 using the latest closing price.

Advaithi Revathi, the Chief Executive Officer of Flex Ltd, sale 240,000 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Advaithi Revathi is holding 1,585,268 shares at $6,549,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.53. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.