Five9 Inc (FIVN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FIVN is $90.60, which is $32.35 above the current price. The public float for FIVN is 70.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIVN on October 26, 2023 was 967.42K shares.

The stock price of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) has dropped by -2.22 compared to previous close of 59.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Five9, Inc. provides cloud-based contact center software and solutions to businesses worldwide. The company is experiencing increased interest from large enterprises and for its AI-enabled capabilities. However, revenue growth is expected to decline, and the company continues to produce operating losses.

FIVN’s Market Performance

Five9 Inc (FIVN) has seen a -6.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.99% decline in the past month and a -28.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.80% for FIVN’s stock, with a -17.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at -12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.24. In addition, Five9 Inc saw -14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Mansharamani Leena, who sale 332 shares at the price of $71.56 back on Sep 06. After this action, Mansharamani Leena now owns 33,833 shares of Five9 Inc, valued at $23,758 using the latest closing price.

Kozanian Panos, the EVP, Product Engineering of Five9 Inc, sale 11,002 shares at $70.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Kozanian Panos is holding 83,911 shares at $780,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -6.65 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five9 Inc (FIVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.