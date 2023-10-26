First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is 7.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIBK is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is $28.43, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for FIBK is 93.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On October 26, 2023, FIBK’s average trading volume was 654.46K shares.

FIBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 21.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that The headline numbers for First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

FIBK’s Market Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has experienced a -7.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.06% drop in the past month, and a -23.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for FIBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.98% for FIBK stock, with a simple moving average of -22.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIBK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FIBK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FIBK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIBK Trading at -12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIBK fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.74. In addition, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. saw -43.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIBK starting from Scott Jonathan R, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $24.87 back on Sep 13. After this action, Scott Jonathan R now owns 1,051,162 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., valued at $1,094,450 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT JULIE A, the 10% Owner of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $25.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that SCOTT JULIE A is holding 1,183,100 shares at $501,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stands at +17.48. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.30. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK), the company’s capital structure generated 119.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.36. Total debt to assets is 11.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.