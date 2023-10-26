First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FR is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FR is $53.00, which is $12.26 above the current market price. The public float for FR is 131.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for FR on October 26, 2023 was 910.11K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FR) stock’s latest price update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 41.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that First Industrial shares have fallen due to rising interest rates, supply pressure, and a slowdown in tenant leasing. Operating results remain strong with mark-to-market rent increases driving NOI higher. The company is poised for continued growth from same-store NOI growth and development projects, with potential for a 60-75% upside in shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR’s stock has fallen by -6.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.21% and a quarterly drop of -21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.26% for FR’s stock, with a -20.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $42 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.05. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. saw -15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.