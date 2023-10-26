Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNF is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FNF is $47.67, which is $10.3 above the current price. The public float for FNF is 257.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNF on October 26, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

FNF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 37.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here is how FNF Group (FNF) and CME Group (CME) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

FNF’s Market Performance

FNF’s stock has fallen by -4.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.61% and a quarterly drop of -3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Fidelity National Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.13% for FNF’s stock, with a -2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $43 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNF Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.21. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from Nolan Michael Joseph, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $43.12 back on Sep 11. After this action, Nolan Michael Joseph now owns 354,786 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc, valued at $1,293,600 using the latest closing price.

LANE DANIEL D, the Director of Fidelity National Financial Inc, sale 5,531 shares at $37.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that LANE DANIEL D is holding 271,325 shares at $207,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.84. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.42. Total debt to assets is 5.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.