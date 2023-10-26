Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) is above average at 16.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferguson Plc. (FERG) is $175.24, which is $23.05 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 202.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FERG on October 26, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has decreased by -0.44 when compared to last closing price of 152.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing – General Industrial sector might want to consider either Ferguson plc (FERG) or Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

FERG’s Market Performance

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has experienced a -4.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.83% drop in the past month, and a -6.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for FERG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for FERG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.96. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Murphy Kevin Michael, who sale 641 shares at the price of $164.94 back on Oct 17. After this action, Murphy Kevin Michael now owns 123,469 shares of Ferguson Plc., valued at $105,769 using the latest closing price.

Graham Ian T., the Chief Legal Officer of Ferguson Plc., sale 387 shares at $164.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Graham Ian T. is holding 5,854 shares at $63,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. Equity return is now at value 38.94, with 11.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.