F5 Inc (FFIV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, FFIV stock has gone up by 0.46%, with a monthly decline of -2.53% and a quarterly plunge of -2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for F5 Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for FFIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.28% for the last 200 days.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for F5 Inc (FFIV) by analysts is $165.92, which is $14.24 above the current market price. The public float for FFIV is 58.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FFIV was 452.22K shares.

FFIV) stock’s latest price update

F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV)’s stock price has soared by 2.32 in relation to previous closing price of 148.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that F5 beat sales and earnings expectations in the fourth quarter. The company also guided for solid earnings growth in its next fiscal year even though the business is facing pressures.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $140 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFIV Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.47. In addition, F5 Inc saw 5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Locoh-Donou Francois, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $160.49 back on Oct 03. After this action, Locoh-Donou Francois now owns 103,652 shares of F5 Inc, valued at $353,078 using the latest closing price.

Locoh-Donou Francois, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc, sale 2,200 shares at $164.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Locoh-Donou Francois is holding 105,852 shares at $362,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 14.99, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 26.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.21. Total debt to assets is 12.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, F5 Inc (FFIV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.