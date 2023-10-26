Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by analysts is $127.00, which is $19.16 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 3.96B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of XOM was 17.26M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

XOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has plunged by -0.69 when compared to previous closing price of 108.59, but the company has seen a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-26 that Exxon Mobil’s $59.5 billion deal to acquire oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources may have been larger than Chevron’s $53 billion agreement to buy Hess , but it is Chevron that is paying a loftier price tag.

XOM’s Market Performance

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has experienced a -4.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.28% drop in the past month, and a 3.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for XOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $140 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.68. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 27,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $172,500 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corp., purchase 192,000 shares at $106.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 1,827,000 shares at $20,437,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 27.48, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.