Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stock Sees a-1.36 Decrease

The stock of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a -2.97% decrease in the past week, with a -3.44% drop in the past month, and a -19.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for EXPE’s stock, with a -7.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for EXPE is $124.35, which is $28.38 above the current price. The public float for EXPE is 141.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on October 26, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.36 in relation to previous closing price of 97.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-17 that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has partnered with Booking.com, TripAdvisor Inc, Trustpilot Group PLC (LSE:TRST), Glassdoor and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) to clamp down on fake reviews across their respective industries. Having met in October last year, the group – dubbed the Coalition for Trusted Reviews – announced the partnership on Tuesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $114 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.58. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Dzielak Robert J, who sale 5,954 shares at the price of $110.03 back on Sep 05. After this action, Dzielak Robert J now owns 69,796 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $655,135 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 75,750 shares at $660,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 49.01, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.