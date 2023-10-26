Examining the Volatility of Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) Stock

In the past week, RVLV stock has gone down by -9.82%, with a monthly gain of 1.70% and a quarterly plunge of -29.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Revolve Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.77% for RVLV’s stock, with a -32.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is above average at 23.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) is $19.10, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for RVLV is 40.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVLV on October 26, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.46 in comparison to its previous close of 13.60, however, the company has experienced a -9.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day. Shortly following the release of its financial results, the company will make available a Q3 2023 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -41.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.