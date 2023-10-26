Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s (HOWL) Stock

The stock of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has seen a 2.13% increase in the past week, with a 20.00% gain in the past month, and a -12.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for HOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.22% for HOWL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.34% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for HOWL is also noteworthy at 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOWL is $12.20, which is $9.8 above than the current price. The public float for HOWL is 22.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of HOWL on October 26, 2023 was 31.67K shares.

HOWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) has surged by 33.33 when compared to previous closing price of 1.80, but the company has seen a 2.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in the month of September:

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOWL Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.99%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1300. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc saw 17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,853,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Jan 06. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,701,056 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,095,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-341.78 for the present operating margin

+84.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stands at -328.09. The total capital return value is set at -36.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -32.97, with -22.72 for asset returns.

Based on Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.