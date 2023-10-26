Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Dana Inc’s (DAN) Stock

In the past week, DAN stock has gone down by -2.63%, with a monthly decline of -13.57% and a quarterly plunge of -32.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Dana Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for DAN’s stock, with a -19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAN is 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAN is $16.88, which is $4.27 above the current price. The public float for DAN is 143.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAN on October 26, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

DAN) stock’s latest price update

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 12.63, however, the company has experienced a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dana’s (DAN) Q3 earnings and revenues is pegged at 12 cents per share and $2.69 billion, respectively.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Dana Inc saw -16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.19 back on Aug 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 14,975 shares of Dana Inc, valued at $575,674 using the latest closing price.

Kellett James D, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Inc, sale 14,437 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kellett James D is holding 6,279 shares at $275,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.50 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Inc stands at -2.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -12.04, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Inc (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 175.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.69. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dana Inc (DAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.